County Releases 2022 Homeless Count Numbers

The county of Orange released the results of the 2022 Point In Time Count on May 11. A total of 5,718 persons experiencing homelessness were counted. This is a 16.5% reduction from the last Point in Time Count, which was conducted in 2019.

Of the total counted, 2,661 were living in some kind of shelter, while 3,057 persons were unsheltered. Fullerton had a total of 272 homeless, or unhoused persons, with 70 sheltered and 202 unsheltered. This is a decline of 42.49% from 2019.

Here are some of the findings:

-Veterans: 280

-Transitional Aged Youth (18-24): 235

-Seniors (62 and older): 718

-Men make up 73.5% of the unsheltered and 51.48% of sheltered

-Women make up 25.8% of the unsheltered, and 48.1% of sheltered

-41.45% of the unsheltered and 20.19% of sheltered report substance abuse issues

-32.19% of the unsheltered and 24.85% of the sheltered have a physical disability.

-29.53% of the unsheltered and 28.06% of the sheltered have mental health issues

-14.27% of the unsheltered and 1.89% of the sheltered have a developmental disability

-9.84% of the unsheltered and 10.97% of the sheltered have experienced domestic violence

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires that all counties across the nation complete a biennial unsheltered count and an annual sheltered count of all unhoused persons in the community on a single point in time during the last ten days of January.

The 2022 Point In Time was rescheduled to the end of February due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to safeguard the health of volunteers and vulnerable persons experiencing homelessness. To read a first hand account by Observer reporter Jane Rands of the Point in Time Count process, click HERE.

The information collected through this process is self-reported and allows for a better understanding of the needs and challenges of people who are unhoused.

To read the full report click HERE.

Related