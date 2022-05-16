FAST Swimmers Set Records, Return to US National Team

Matthew Chai, a swimmer on Fullerton Aquatic Sports Teams (FAST), had two top eight finishes and set three team records at the recent USA Swimming World Championship Trials in Greensboro, NC. At the CIF Southern Section Championships Chai won the 500-yard freestyle in record time, surpassing the 39-year-old CIF DII record of Jeff Kostoff from 1983 by posting a time of 4:15.91.

Chai, 18, finished fifth in the 1500-meter freestyle and seventh in the 800-meter freestyle, as well as 17th in the 400-meter freestyle at the trials meet.

He had best times in all events, setting three FAST records and ranking him on the USA’s All-Time Top 100 list: 28th in 1500M Free, 44th in 800M Free, and 67th in 400M Free.

His 1500M time was 15:16.42, his 800M time was 8:03.44 and his 400M time was 3:53.75.

In the open water competition in Fort Myers Beach, FL, Simon Lamar finished seventh overall in the 10K race, which included competitors from France, Netherlands, and Czech Republic, in addition to top Americans. Lamar, an alumnus of FAST, was the fifth American finisher in the 10K Open Water Championships and re-qualified for the USA National Team. He was also fifth in the 5K race and third American.

The competition was the first part of the selection process for the World Championships team this summer in Hungary. Up next for Lamar is a competition in Portugal for part two of the selection process.

Lamar attends Harvard University. Chai, a senior at Sonora High School, has signed to swim at Cal Berkeley in College.

Bob Bergstrom, a masters swimmer on FAST, won the 200-yard backstroke at the US Masters Swimming Spring National Championships in San Antonio, Texas. Swimming in the 80-84 age group, Bergstrom also was third in the 100-yard backstroke and the 1000-yard freestyle, and was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle. His winning time in the 200 backstroke was 3:46.04.

Related