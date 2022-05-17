Neighbors Turn Out for Love Buena Park Serve Day

Following the popular Love Fullerton event, The Observer decided to cover what our neighbors were doing with their Love Buena Park event on Saturday, May 14. In all, they had volunteers spread out across the City to 12 locations. These included the Moose Lodge on Knott Ave., Community Gardens, Whitaker School, and the Senior Center (where volunteers installed mulch beds and created greeting cards). Volunteers also painted addresses on the curb for the fire department, did cleanup on Beach and Orangethorpe streets, planted trees at Peak Park, labeled backpacks and sorted food distribution at Giving Children Hope.

There were lots of places and we couldn’t cover them all, but the volunteers had fun and met new friends. At the 12:30 closing, everyone came back to the City Hall parking lot for lunch. Look for this event next year and come join the fun.

