‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #11 feat. Josh Newman and Justin Blakely

In Episode 11 of “Observing Fullerton,” Urooj Naveed interviews State Senator Josh Newman and the Public Policy Associate for Crystal Stairs, Inc. Justin Blakely. They discuss Assembly Bill 1649 “Childcare Services: Alternative Payment Programs,” introduced by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch the interview on YouTube.

In this interview, Senator Newman tackles the legislative end, while Blakely gives real-life examples of this bill’s effectiveness. The bill is an extension of Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order N-45-20 during the pandemic, which made access to childcare available for essential workers.

To read the text of the AB 1649, click HERE.

To read the executive order passed in 2020 by Governor Newsom, click HERE.

Crystal Stairs, Inc: https://www.crystalstairs.org/

Josh Newman: https://sd29.senate.ca.gov/

This episode was hosted by Urooj Naveed and edited by Adrian Meza.

