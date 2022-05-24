‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #12: OC Board of Education Election

In the twelfth episode of “Observing Fullerton,” Urooj Naveed interviews Vivien Moreno, a writer for The Fullerton Observer who is our education correspondent. They discuss the Board of Education election that will be decided on June 7, who are the candidates, and what are the major issues at stake.
Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch the interview on YouTube.
This episode was hosted by Urooj Naved and edited by Jackson Henry.
