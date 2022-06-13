‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #14: Feat. Afghan Refugee Ghezal Gulmina Purmul

In the fifteenth episode of the “Observing Fullerton” podcast, host Urooj Naveed interviews Ghezal Gulmina Purmul, an Afghanistan refugee, former scientist, and a mother. She was born in 1976 in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, where she migrated to Germany, North Carolina, San Diego, and finally Fullerton. We ask her what her refugee experience was, the political climate of her childhood/what she remembers, and what the difference in being a refugee today versus what she went through.

According to www.unrefugees.org, an estimated 318,500 Afghans were newly displaced inside the country by the middle of 2021, 23 million are experiencing acute food insecurity, 8.4 million people are facing emergency level food insecurity, and one million children are at risk from severe malnourishment.

Purmul recommended the Afghan Refugee Relief organization (https://www.afghanrefugeerelief.org) as a great organization to donate to.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify or RSS.

The ‘Observing Fullerton’ podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community ranging from the arenas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more. This episode was hosted by Urooj Naveed and edited by Adrian Meza.

