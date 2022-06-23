Summer Safety Event June 25

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva will host a Summer Safety event on June 25 in Buena Park. Fire safety and first responders will be on hand to share information on how to keep your family safe during the summer, including:

• Fire Safety

• Barbecue safety

• Pool safety

• Vector Control

When: June 25; 10am

Where: Orange County Fire Authority Station

7440 La Palma Ave.

Buena Park, CA

For more information or to RSVP, please call (714) 525-6515.

Related