Summer Safety Event June 25

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva will host a Summer Safety event on June 25 in Buena Park. Fire safety and first responders will be on hand to share information on how to keep your family safe during the summer, including:
• Fire Safety
• Barbecue safety
• Pool safety
• Vector Control
When: June 25; 10am
Where: Orange County Fire Authority Station
7440 La Palma Ave.
Buena Park, CA
For more information or to RSVP, please call (714) 525-6515.
