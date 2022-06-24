Fullerton Pride Ride and Celebration June 26

The first ever Fullerton Pride Ride and Celebration will take place on Sunday, June 26 from 11am-3pm, to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month.

The event will begin with a neighborhood bicycle parade. Attendees may gather at the northeast corner of Raymond and Wilshire between 10:30-10:45am. Participants are encouraged to adorn themselves and their ride with pride decorations. The parade will leave the lot at 11am and will proceed at a slow steady roll going west on Wilshire towards the Fullerton Museum center where the parade will end.

The event welcomes bicycles, golf carts, scooters, and roller skates. Be very cautious of how you are moving with the crowd. If you choose not to ride, you may grab a chair and cheer the parade along the route or join the celebration at the Fullerton Museum Center Plaza.

At the Museum Plaza there will be a DJ, live performers, poets, vendors, the beer garden, and food.

The featured performer will be Jennifer Corday, an award-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist who has shared stages with Melissa Etherige, Sarah McLaughlin, Joan Jett, Pat Benetar, the B-52s, Cyndi Lauper, and many more.

Related