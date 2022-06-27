Homeless Man Hit by Three Cars in Fatal Hit and Run

Fullerton Police Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle at Harbor Blvd and Southgate on Monday June 27 at approximately 1:30am. Upon arrival, officers found a male and his belongings laying in the roadway. The male had serious, life-threatening injuries. Fullerton Fire responded to the scene and immediately began lifesaving efforts. The male was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced deceased.

Initial investigation revealed that a 38-year-old white male was crossing Harbor Blvd at Southgate, in the north crosswalk against a red light, while pushing a cart with his belongings. A white Dodge Charger, traveling southbound on Harbor Blvd with a green light, struck the male as he was walking in the crosswalk. Just a few seconds later, a black Jeep Wrangler, traveling southbound on Harbor Blvd as well, struck the male a second time as he laid in the street. Approximately 2 minutes after that, a white, two- door Honda Civic, also traveling southbound on Harbor Blvd, struck the male a third time as he laid in the street. All three vehicles fled the scene southbound on Harbor Blvd without stopping.

The identity of the deceased male will be released by the Orange County Coroner upon notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident, and anyone who may have captured this incident on video, is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Accident Investigator J. Feaster at (714) 738-6812 or via email at jfeaster@fullertonpd.org. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at www.p3tips.com/913.

Related