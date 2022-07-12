Summer Stroll at the Arboretum

The Fullerton Arboretum hosted the first in a series of “Summer Stroll” events on June 21, which was also the first day of summer and the Day of Music.

I attended the event with a companion and enjoyed a leisurely walk through the various natural habitats, trees, and plants of the spacious grounds. Stationed around the Arboretum were musicians from CSUF College of the Arts performing live as Arboretum volunteers served light refreshments.

The event was free for members and $10 for non-members. There are three more “Summer Stroll” events planned for July 19, August 16, and September 20. All events are from 6:30 to 8pm with the setting sun. Whether for leisure or romance you can not beat this venue.

For more information visit: www.fullertonarboretum.org.

