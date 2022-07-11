‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #19 Feat. Ruthi Hanchett

On the latest episode of the “Observing Fullerton” podcast, host Urooj Naveed sits down with Ruthi Hanchett, an adjunct professor at Vanguard University and a global leader and advocate in the field of children’s and women’s rights, human trafficking, and gender equality for more than 20 years. Additionally, she is a PTA leader in the Fullerton School District and a mother of two who is also running to be a School Board Member. Hanchett discusses human trafficking, the signs of it, and child protection. The human trafficking hotline is (888) 373-7888, and the text line is 233733.

The “Observing Fullerton” podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community ranging from the areas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more. This episode was hosted by Urooj Naveed. It was filmed and edited by Jackson Henry.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch on YouTube.

