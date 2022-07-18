Local News

City Offers Senior Taxi Transportation Services

Fullerton offers no cost and/or subsidized transportation options for residents ages 60+. This senior mobility program is provided in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and California Yellow Cab. For more information visit http://fullertoncommunitycenter.com or call (714) 738-6575.

Flyer (above) and photo (below) courtesy of City of Fullerton.

 

