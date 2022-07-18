Low-Income Water Assistance Program Helps Pay Bills

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) offers a one-time payment to help you pay your past due water or wastewater bills. LIHWAP helps pay overdue bills that accrued during any timeframe. There is no date restriction for when the overdue amount occurred.

How Do I Apply?

Households can apply for assistance through a local LIHWAP service provider. Eligibility for services can vary depending on income, water system participation, place of residence, and other factors. Households whose utility payments are included in their rent may also be eligible for LIHWAP. To learn more about how to apply visit: https://csd.ca.gov/waterbill.

What Can I Qualify For?

The size of a benefit varies depending on the past due balance of the household’s residential water and wastewater bills. In addition, program participation is limited to households receiving services from water and wastewater providers enrolled in LIHWAP. Households that qualify could reduce their water or wastewater charges (or both, if their bills include both services) by up to $2,000. If you are struggling to afford your water or wastewater bills, visit: csd.ca.gov/waterbill.

