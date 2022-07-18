Happening This Week: July 18-24

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of July 18-24:

Tuesday, July 19

• Fullerton City Council Meeting (5:30pm): Agenda items include an update on the Hunt Branch Library. Fullerton City Hall Council Chambers. 303 W. Commonwealth Ave. Contact Council at (714) 738-6311 or council@cityoffullerton.com. Members of the public can access meetings streamed live online at https://fullerton.legistar.com, on Spectrum Cable Channel 3 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.

Wednesday, July 20

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors & more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Outdoor Yoga at the Muckenthaler (6pm-7pm): Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

• All About Drones Lecture and Demonstration (7pm): This talk will be given by Professor Jay Seidel from Fullerton College, who will speak about ins and outs of how to get started with drones and what they can do. In addition to his talk, there will be a live drone demonstration and Q&A. Fullerton Public Library Conference Center. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. Free.

Thursday, July 21

• Downtown City Plaza Market (4:30-8:30pm): Delicious food & live music to enjoy. Fullerton Museum Plaza. 125 E. Wilshire Ave. Musical performance by Johnny Ramos.

• Under Pressure: New Works by Bret Price Opening Reception (6pm): A showcase of new sculptures by contemporary sculptor Bret Price. Price has been collected into public and private collections throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, notably the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Pepsico Collection in New York. Free to attend. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. To learn more call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail info@themuck.org.

• Concert at the Muckenthaler Feat. Soul3Sixty (7:30-9:30pm): Fronted by three powerhouse singers, Soul3Sixty is keeping that 1960s Motown sound alive and well. The Orange County-based band shifts seamlessly from Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, and the Crystals. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. To learn more call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail info@themuck.org.

Saturday, July 23

• New Deal in Fullerton Walking Tour (8:30am-9:30am): Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal transformed communities all across the country, including Fullerton. This walking tour will explore some of the highlights of this ambitions program, including some of our town’s most beloved civic buildings and art. The tour will start and end at the Fullerton Community Center (340 W. Commonwealth Ave.) and will take approximately one hour. Designed with seniors in mind, the pace will be relaxed. Arrive a little before 8:30 so as not to miss the tour.

Know of an event happening in Fullerton? E-mail: contact@fullertonobserver.com.

