Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase

Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.

Many tenants are worried about how to pay for the 30% rise in rent as many of them live off Social Security Retirement Benefits, a fixed income that in 2022 averages around $1,623 a month before removing Medicare Healthcare costs of about $170 per month. (Social Security Retirement Benefits rise or fall with annual Cost-of-Living-Adjustments and in 2022 amounted to a 5.9% rise.)

Currently the only rent control protection Fullerton has is the statewide AB1482 Tenant Protection Act bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that caps rent increases by a maximum of 10%. However, local laws can lower that cap. For instance, last month both Oakland and the City of Commerce city councils passed ordinances that rent cannot be increased by more than 3%, and Santa Monica has a 2% or $44 (whichever is lower) cap on rent increases. This raises many questions that our reporters are investigating. Stay tuned for more updates soon. In the meantime, some residents of Ventana will be speaking during public comments at the next Fullerton City Council meeting at 5:30pm, August 16 at City Hall.

Related