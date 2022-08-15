Happening This Week: August 15-21

Here are some events happening in an around Fullerton during the week of August 15-21:

Take a relaxing evening stroll through the plant collections. The Friends of the Fullerton Arboretum are hosting complimentary refreshments and live music by students from CSUF School of Music. Free for members* and $10 for non-members. Check in at the front gate – you can also purchase/renew your membership the evening of the stroll. 1900 Associated Rd. Fullerton.

Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. To learn more call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail

Featuring Bubba and the Big Bad Blues. Fullerton Sports Complex at 560 Silver Pine Street. The location is just off Bastanchury between Harbor and Brea Boulevard. Bring your own picnic blanket or chair.

Josh Wood’s jazz combo will play from. Join neighbors on the lawn–bring a blanket or some chairs and make a picnic of it. Bring your own beverages and some free snacks and beverages will be available, too. Plenty of easy parking. Casual, fun neighborhood atmosphere. St. Andrews Episcopal Church. 1231 E. Chapman Ave. Fullerton.

Related

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but we depend on subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – . Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————