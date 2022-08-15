‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #24: Gaby Garcia

On the latest episode of the Observing Fullerton podcast, Urooj sits down with Gaby Garcia, the community development manager for the nonprofit organization OC United. Garcia is also the development director of the Community Building Initiative, a qualified trust-based relational intervention (TBRI) practitioner, and a domestic abuse support group facilitator. Garcia discusses the TBRI approach in her work, among other topics.

The Observing Fullerton podcast includes headlines concerning the latest happenings in Fullerton, followed by an interview with a local person doing prominent work in the community ranging from the areas of politics to education to small businesses to art and more. This episode was hosted by Urooj Naveed. It was filmed and edited by Jackson Henry.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify, RSS, or watch on YouTube.

