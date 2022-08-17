FAST Swimmer Wins 1500M Free at Jr. Nationals

Matthew Chai, a swimmer on Fullerton Aquatic Sports Teams (FAST), won the 1500-meter freestyle at the Junior National Championships in early August in Irvine. The 18-year-old won the event with a time of 15 minutes, 28.25 seconds.
Chai also had an eighth-place finish in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:59.93.
Also at Junior Nationals, FAST swimmer Kailee Chow, 17, set a team record in the 200-meter butterfly in a timed trial with a time of 2:15.45, breaking her own previous mark of 2:16.95 set in July.
Chai, a graduate of Sonora High School, has signed to swim at Cal Berkeley in college. Chow, a graduate of Sunny Hills High School, will swim at the University of Hawaii.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but we depend on subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Local News
Leave a Reply