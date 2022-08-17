FAST Swimmer Wins 1500M Free at Jr. Nationals

Matthew Chai, a swimmer on Fullerton Aquatic Sports Teams (FAST), won the 1500-meter freestyle at the Junior National Championships in early August in Irvine. The 18-year-old won the event with a time of 15 minutes, 28.25 seconds.

Chai also had an eighth-place finish in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:59.93.

Also at Junior Nationals, FAST swimmer Kailee Chow, 17, set a team record in the 200-meter butterfly in a timed trial with a time of 2:15.45, breaking her own previous mark of 2:16.95 set in July.

Chai, a graduate of Sonora High School, has signed to swim at Cal Berkeley in college. Chow, a graduate of Sunny Hills High School, will swim at the University of Hawaii.

