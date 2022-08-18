Korean War Veterans Honored

Three Fullerton American Legion Post 142 members received the Ambassador of Peace Medal on Sunday, August 7 for those who served on or around the Korean Peninsula during the Korean War. The honors were presented by the office of the Korea Deputy Consul General Song Huan Kwon at the Fullerton Community Center. The three honored were Minard Duncan, David Harris, and Clement St. Louis (posthumously).

Duncan was able to accept in person. Harris accepted for his dad David, and Commander Marilyn Harris accepted for St. Louis’ widow. Also participating were Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung, Councilmember Jesus Silva, County Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, Senator Josh Newman, and Congresswoman Young Kim.

