Bicyclist Killed in Hit and Run

Fullerton Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Chapman Ave and Ladera Vista Dr at approximately 5:07am on August 18 regarding reports of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a 67-year-old male who appeared to have been thrown from his bicycle, lying in a brick planter on the north side of the street with significant, life-threatening injuries. The damaged bicycle was located a short distance away. The vehicle that struck the bicyclist fled the scene.

Fullerton Fire responded and immediately began life-saving measures. They transported the victim to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

A short time after the initial call for service, Fullerton Police Dispatch received a call from a witness following a green 1999 Ford F-250 that was traveling westbound on Chapman Ave near Berkeley Ave. The witness reported the F-250 was missing a tire and traveling on a rim. The witness followed the F-250 to the area of Delphine Place and Jacaranda Place, where the driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver, described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8” with a stocky build wearing all black clothing, was last seen running southbound in the residential tract.

Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle, possibly the Ford F-250, was traveling westbound on Chapman Ave approaching Ladera Vista Dr, when it struck the bicyclist from behind, and drove up onto the sidewalk. The bicyclist was thrown from his bike and hit a brick planter. The vehicle continued westbound on Chapman Ave, leaving a debris field as it struck the sidewalk multiple times.

Investigators are working to determine if the green F-250 seen shortly after is involved in the collision.

The identity of the deceased 67-year-old male will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they deem appropriate.

Anyone with information about this incident, and anyone who may have captured this incident on video, is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Accident Investigator J. Manes at (714) 738-6812 or via email at joshua.manes@fullertonpd.org.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at www.p3tips.com/913.

Related