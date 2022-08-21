Council Approves ‘Parklet’ Program for Walk on Wilshire

Fullerton City Council voted at their August 16 meeting to establish an outdoor dining “parklet” program on the Walk on Wilshire (WOW) outdoor dining area.

A parklet is a sidewalk extension that provides more space and amenities for people using the street. Usually, parklets are installed on parking lanes and use several parking spaces.

The new program will extend through June 30, 2024 and include a bike element. The portion of Wilshire (approximately 200-feet west of Harbor) will remain closed to automobiles.

The City will pay for minor signage, striping, and traffic signal modifications. Business owners will incur the cost to install and maintain their parklets and dining areas for the duration of the program as well as pay lease fees for use of the public right-of-way.

When the State restricted indoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fullerton temporarily closed Wilshire Avenue from approximately 200-feet west of Harbor Blvd. to the Harbor intersection to provide outdoor dining.

This closure impacted the Wilshire Bike Boulevard, which was paid for with a federal grant in 2018. The new program will include a bicycle element.

Participants must complete the Standard Outdoor Dining process, including executing an Encroachment Agreement and parklet installation by December 31. The 18-month pilot will commence January 1, 2023, and conclude June 30, 2024.

Council voted 3-1 (Jung “no”, Dunlap absent) to approve the new parklet program.

