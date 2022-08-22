Happening This Week: August 22-28

Here are some events happening in an around Fullerton during the week of August 22-28:

Tuesday, August 23

• Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): “Sensory Friendly Tuesdays” is a weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit www.lhcm.org.

Wednesday, August 24

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Free Movie Matinee at the Fullerton Public Library (2pm-5pm): Screening of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Outdoor Yoga at the Muckenthaler (6pm-7pm): Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

Thursday, August 25

• Downtown City Plaza Market (4:30-8:30pm): Delicious food & live music to enjoy. Fullerton Museum Plaza. 125 E. Wilshire Ave. Musical performance by The Actors.

• Library Board of Trustees Meeting (6pm): Fullerton City Hall. 303 West Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton.

• Orange Empire Chorus at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center (7:30-9:30pm): This performance combines old standards, contemporary tunes and comedy songs all sung in the four-part barbershop style. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. To learn more call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail info@themuck.org.

Friday, August 26

• Page to Stage 2022 Playwrights Festival (August 26-28): With a mission to provide a platform for the female voice, this festival fosters rising artists and nurtures new plays by providing playwrights an opportunity to showcase their works for audiences in our community. Each performance is a staged reading of a new and exciting script by a female playwright. Curtis Theater. 1 Civic Center Cir Brea. Call for details: (714) 990-7722.

Saturday, August 27

• Beginning Bonsai class at The Fullerton Arboretum (9-11am): Learn the history, care, and maintenance of bonsai, registration includes potted tree. Bonsai is the Japanese art of growing and training miniature trees in pots, developed from the traditional Chinese art form of penjing. $25 1900 Associated Rd. Fullerton For more information visit: www.fullertonarboretum.org.

• Downtown Fullerton Ghost Walk (8-9:30pm): Haunted Orange County presents their seventh tour featuring historic and dark stories of Fullerton. Spectral actors inhabiting majestic theaters and restaurants that are the home of phantoms of the past adorn this 90-minute walk through the streets and back alleys. Bring comfortable shoes and your curiosity of the macabre as we explore downtown Fullerton. Meet outside the HopScotch Tavern, 136 E Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton. $24 per person. For more information visit https://hauntedoc.com/fullerton-ghost-walk/.

Sunday, August 28

• Train Show and Sale (10am-2pm): The Southern Pacific Division of the Toy Train Operating Society invites you to their monthly meet. Members will be offering model trains of all scales for sale along with toys (lots of Hotwheels), railroad memorabilia, and books. Plus, there will be operating layouts and displays. Do you have a train that’s not running at its best? Bring it on in, we’ll help you get it back on track! Admission is $5.00 for the entire family. Brookhurst Community Center. 2271 W. Crescent Ave, Anaheim. For more information visit https://www.ttos-sp.org/.

