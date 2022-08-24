Sidewalk Encroachment to be Removed

Fullerton City Council voted unanimously on August 16 to restore the public right-of-way (approximately 384 square feet) sidewalk along Commonwealth at 100 N. Harbor to public use.

The City approved the encroachment in 2003 to allow Florentine’s Tuscany Club to extend its business onto approximately 384 square feet of public sidewalk and to pay a lease fee to the City.

The current property owner of 100 North Harbor Boulevard is Mario Marovic, who has made renovations at the location in preparation for the opening of two new bars.

Fullerton negotiated a Settlement Agreement with Marovic on how to restore the public-right-of-way. The general terms of the Settlement Agreement include:

-Marovic will pay all costs for design, materials, demolition, and restoration of the public right-of way.

-A detailed Schedule of Performance has been prepared with construction commencing no later than March 6, 2023 and completed no later than June 30, 2023.

-Marovic will provide a personal guarantee that the full costs would be met should any default in performance occur.

-City will waive building fees and plan check and inspection fees.

-Marovic will pay rent on the encroachment space monthly until removed.

