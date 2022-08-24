Sidewalk Encroachment to be Removed

Fullerton City Council voted unanimously on August 16 to restore the public right-of-way (approximately 384 square feet) sidewalk along Commonwealth at 100 N. Harbor to public use.
The City approved the encroachment in 2003 to allow Florentine’s Tuscany Club to extend its business onto approximately 384 square feet of public sidewalk and to pay a lease fee to the City.
The current property owner of 100 North Harbor Boulevard is Mario Marovic, who has made renovations at the location in preparation for the opening of two new bars.
Fullerton negotiated a Settlement Agreement with Marovic on how to restore the public-right-of-way. The general terms of the Settlement Agreement include:
-Marovic will pay all costs for design, materials, demolition, and restoration of the public right-of way.
-A detailed Schedule of Performance has been prepared with construction commencing no later than March 6, 2023 and completed no later than June 30, 2023.
-Marovic will provide a personal guarantee that the full costs would be met should any default in performance occur.
-City will waive building fees and plan check and inspection fees.
-Marovic will pay rent on the encroachment space monthly until removed.
And so it ends. 20 years of a legalized, illegal occupation of public property. No one held accountable, no one bothering to ask how it happened and how the ramifications finally had to cleared up by Marovic – a guy who had zero responsibility for the embarrassment.
Well, here are the culprits:
F. Paul Dudley
Gary Chapulsky
Jim Armstrong
Bob Hodson
Leland Wilson
Mike Clesceri
Don Bankhead
Dick Jones
Shawn Nelson
Jan Flory
Sharon Quirk
et alia
The Other Dick Jones, allegedly a lawyer presided over the whole mess from Day 1 ’til now. Everyone bent over backwards to protect Dudley and the Florentines who built a permanent, enclosed structure on the sidewalk and called it a outdoor dining.
I’ll believe the “pop-out is going when it is actually demolished.
FYI – the encroachment is on Commonwealth, not Harbor. Was that really so confusing?
Why should Marovic have to pay rent? Why should he have to pay anything? He’s on the losing end of the stick here unless he was made aware at the time of the sale that section was on public property and would have to be removed. The onus is on the city imo.
I moved to Fullerton in 2006 (moved in 2020). Can anyone confirm what the council voted for? Over the years, I was told on several occasions that it was for outside dining; permission to set up a few tables and chairs on the sidewalk on Commonwealth, nothing permanent. Also, can anyone confirm how each council member voted then?
There were always agreements reached behind closed doors. Could this have happened to allow Florentine ? You don’t spend that kind of money on a remodel without authorization. How did he secure a permit to build on a public sidewalk?
Sherri, you ask a lot of really good questions. Perhaps YOU should be on the City Council.
You are correct about Marovic not being responsible for the encroachment. But he also started remodeling the encroachment which he had no legal right to do.
In 2002 the Council approved the outdoor dining permit that was accompanied by a plan for a slab and rail, as I recall. Then Florentine started building a completely different thing – an enclosed, structural add-on to the building – a building owned by the Condon family. The Director of Development Services, Paul Dudley approved what they did, even though he had NO authority to do so.
There was controversy, of course, but the Council at the time chickened out – protecting both Dudley and the Florentine tribe. Later the lease was quietly modified to address the permanent structure. That shameful clean-up decision was made by Councilmembers Leland Wilson, Don Bankhead, Dick Jones, Shawn Nelson, and Mike Clesceri. Jan Flory was in on the initial whitewash.
Incredibly, the actual building owner was still out of the picture, meaning the lessee for the addition was different than the building owner. Sooner or later that crap was going to hit the fan, so long as citizens wanted their sidewalk back. They did.
When Marovic bought the building from the Condons, a few years ago he inherited the Florentines as a tenant, but NOT the lease on the “pop-out.” When the Florentine crew bugged out in 2021 they dodged their legal responsibility to remove the “improvements,” meaning that the landlord (the City) assumed that liability in lieu of their tenant (Florentine). Marovic was under no obligation to do so.
Marovic wanted to keep the add-on and I’m sure he was willing to pay rent. But that ship had sailed due to renewed public interest. In the meantime he unwisely started construction/remodeling work on the City-owned sidewalk portion – without permission. Sad Face.
BTW, City staff and the City Attorney essentially lied to the Planning Commission last winter by insinuating that Marovic had miraculously assumed the Florentine leasehold – BEFORE he had even purchased the building!