WOCA Resumes In-Person Exhibits

The Warehouse of Contemporary Art (WOCA) hosted an art exhibit on Saturday, August 13 featuring new and emerging artists. The gallery has been on hiatus due to COVID-19, but now are back with plans to return to the shows on a regular schedule. WOCA opened in Anaheim in October 2003. It was started by Anaheim businessman and artist Robert Holton as a way to bring local artists together to share their art. Stay tuned for upcoming events at www.wocagallery.com. WOCA is located at 1566 W Embassy St. in Anaheim.

