Kids Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies

At its eighth annual back-to-school event, Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) distributed 150 backpacks and school supplies to children with developmental disabilities, and their siblings, from low-income and/or financially stressed families to help them get a jump on returning to school. The backpacks were donated by Aveanna Healthcare.

CalOptima shared information about the CalFresh food assistance program at the event. RCOC serves more than 23,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. Developmental disabilities include autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and intellectual disabilities. To learn more about the Regional Center of OC visit www.rocdd.com.

