Happening This Week: August 29-September 4

Here are some events happening in an around Fullerton during the week of August 29-September 4, 2022.

Tuesday, August 30

• Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): “Sensory Friendly Tuesdays” is a weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.

Wednesday, August 31

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Free Movie Matinee at the Fullerton Public Library (2pm-5pm): Screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window. Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• Outdoor Yoga at the Muckenthaler (6pm-7pm): Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

Thursday, September 1

Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.

• Jessica Kaczmarek at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center (7:30-9:30pm): Blues, roots & soul! That’s what this native Californian and Gretsch Guitars Artist Jessica Kaczmarek brings to the stage. She has shared the stage with acts opening for Chuck Berry, Joe Strummer of The Clash, Reverend Horton Heat, and jammed with the legendary Prince. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. To learn more call (714) 738-6595 or e-mail info@themuck.org. For more events visit www.themuck.org.

Friday, September 2

• King Kong at The Maverick Theater (8pm): An original stage adaptation of the 1933 film by Merian C. Cooper. The play is based on the Delos W. Lovelace novel, which is the same storyline and dialogue from the original film with only minor changes and additions. 110 E. Walnut, Fullerton (714) 526-7070. To buy tickets: mavericktheater.com. Show: Fri and Sat at 8 pm, Sun at 6pm $30 gen & $10 for students w/ID.

Saturday, September 3

• North Orange County Board-Gamers Game Day (11am-4:30pm): Join Fullerton Public Library and So Cal Game Connection for the monthly Boardgame Empire game day. All types of board games, including card games, word games, party games, social deduction games, and new games from the hot list on boardgamegeek.com. Please be flexible and open to playing games other people bring. Fullerton Public Library Conference Room. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• National Hummingbird Day at the Arboretum (9am-12pm): Celebrate National Hummingbird Day at Fullerton Arboretum. Meet author Susanne Strauss who has written a children’s educational photography book about the development of a baby hummingbird, from hatch to fledge. Steve Karl, a microscopist/staff photographer from the CSUF Department of Biology, will give a short talk on hummingbird photography at the bleachers at 9:30am

Sunday, September 4

ZUMBA classes at Hillcrest Park (7:30-8:30am): Donation-based Zumba class at Hillcrest Park on the bridge. This is an all levels class. Bring water, hat or visor and sun glasses. Rotating instructors. No registration required. Located at 1200 N Harbor Blvd.

