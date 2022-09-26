Happening This Week: September 26-October 3

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of September 26-October 3.

Tuesday, September 27

• Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): A weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.

• Library Board of Trustees Meeting (6pm): Fullerton City Council Chambers. City Hall is located at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton.

• Town and Gown presents: The World on a Knife’s Edge: The War in Ukraine and the Fight for Freedom in the 21st Century (7pm): As the largest conflict in Europe since WWII rages on, the world stands at a precipice that will define global relations in the 21st century and beyond. Join Cal State Fullerton professors Robert McLain, Kate Burlingham, and Cora Granata as they discuss how the current conflict came to be, where it stands now, and what the future may hold for the winners and losers of it. Fullerton Public Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton. Free.

• Electric Company Theatre Presents: The Drowsy Chaperone (7:30pm): A musical within a comedy! When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce. Ticket price: $25 per person. September 27 and 28. The Muckenthakler Cultural Center. 1201 W Malvern Ave. Visit http://www.themuck.org.

Wednesday, September 28

• Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.

• Free Movie Matinee at the Fullerton Public Library (2pm-5pm): Death Becomes Her. Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

• City Council District 5 Candidate Forum (6pm): Hosted by The Center for Healthy Neighborhoods Resident Leaders and the Fullerton Observer Newspaper. Richman Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room (MPR) at 700 S Richman Ave, Fullerton 92832. The forum will be presented in both English and Spanish.

• Haunted Fullerton Walking Tour (5:30pm – 8pm): Wednesdays and Thursdays thru October 27. Special Halloween Weekend Tours available, $35 / $30. Fullerton Museum Center. $25 non-members / $20 members. This fall walk through some chillingly fascinating sites around Fullerton. The tour include visits and stories surrounding Villa del Sol, the Schumacher Building, the Police Station, Fox Theatre and Fullerton High School’s Auditorium among others. 301 N Pomona Ave, Fullerton.

• Outdoor Yoga at the Muckenthaler (6pm-7pm): Enjoy a yoga class on the spacious lawn of the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. Feel the breeze, and listen to the birds as you gently flow in nature. This is an all levels class so don’t worry if you can’t touch your toes. Donation recommended. Bring a mat, water and a blanket. Cost: Whatever you care to donate. 1201 W Malvern Ave.

Thursday, September 29

• Preschool Storytime (11:15am): Stories, songs, and fun for children ages 3-6. Children must be 3 years old by September 1, 2022, and be able to attend independently. No registration required. Limited seating. Fullerton Public Library Osborn Auditorium. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. http://www.fullertonlibrary.com.

• Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.

• Dirty Cello at The Muckenthaler Cultural Center (7:30 pm): Dirty Cello brings the world a high energy and unique spin on blues and bluegrass. Muckenthaler 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. Call (714) 738-6595 or email info@themuck.org. $30 general, $20 student, $15 member.

Friday, September 30

• Night of the Living Dead (8pm): A group of panicked survivors are barricaded in a deserted farmhouse while a horde of flesh-eating zombies hovers outside their door. This is a one of a kind experience, perfect for the Halloween season. Maverick Theater. 110 E Walnut Ave, Fullerton. $30. For tickets visit www.mavericktheater.com.

Saturday, October 1

• Empty Bowls Meals on Wheels Fundraiser (11am-1pm): Empty bowls is an international grass roots effort to fight hunger. Guests are invited to a simple meal of soup and bread donated by local restaurants in exchange for a $30 donation. Guests may also keep the bowl handcafted by a local potter as a reminder that they have helped feed a low-income homebound Fullerton resident. St. Paul Lutheran Church. 111 W. Las Palmas Dr. Fullerton. Fore more information contact Carol Pankow at (714) 766-9027 or carolpankow@gmail.com. $30. No reservations needed.

Sunday, October 2

• ZUMBA classes at Hillcrest Park (7:30-8:30am): Donation-based Zumba class at Hillcrest Park on the bridge. This is an all levels class. Bring water, hat or visor and sun glasses. Rotating instructors. No registration required. Located at 1200 N Harbor Blvd.

Monday, October 3

• Fullerton Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees Candidate Forum (6pm): Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Fullerton Joint Union High School District Board Room. 1051 W. Bastanchury. Fullerton, CA 92833.

Related