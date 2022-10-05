District 5 City Council Candidates Answer Questions on Local Issues

Each Fullerton City Council candidate was invited to participate in this traditional feature to help residents get to know the candidates. Below are the candidates running for District 5, and their answers to our questions.

What motivated you to run for City Council? What strengths will you bring to the role?

Tony Castro: I discovered my strong interest in the study of politics in my introductory American Government class. My enthusiasm for this subject was sparked by a discovery that politics does not have to be about money and power games, but should be about making a positive difference in the world.

Oscar Valadez: The incumbent was running unopposed so I decided to run. District 5 does not want marijuana dispensaries. I do not want to privatize Union Pacific Park but to return it back to the public. I will prioritize Federal funds for roads. I will listen to District 5 and work to build consensus.

Ahmad Zahra: Having lived in the heart of district 5 for 21 years, I’ve seen increased poverty, homelessness, cost of housing and deteriorating safety and city services. This has been my priority. My strong community engagement and working directly with our residents and businesses allows me to provide effective community oriented solutions.

What policies would you enact to address housing unaffordability in Fullerton, both for homeowners and renters?

Tony Castro: California recognizes Affordable Housing as a human right and not a privilege. Fullerton needs a rent control policy to avoid more homelessness. Rising rents will only create more poverty, homelessness and crime. Homeowners also deserve a break, I support lower residential property taxes.

Oscar Valadez: We must meet these housing crisis challenges head on by supporting a broad range of housing policies to approve new homes at all income levels. But Fullerton is limited in what can be done. We do not need more state housing bills. We need long-term funding to incentivize housing production.

Ahmad Zahra: I introduced rental assistance for seniors in mobile parks and veterans that I favor expanding; approved a major low income housing project; negotiated with developers higher percentages of low income units. I’ll ensure our housing plan includes enough low income and workforce housing, equitable community benefits and quality housing standards.

What needs to be done to effectively address homelessness in Fullerton?

Tony Castro: Finland has zero homeless people in their country. The state of Utah is ending homelessness with a Housing First program—a program that permanently houses homeless people. Then addresses any mental health or substance abuse issues. I would work with the State Legislature and Congress to achieve a solution.

Oscar Valadez: Homelessness has many deep and complicated roots and solutions will take time. Fullerton must balance the provision of public services with the maintenance of public order. As we continue our promising work with the North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, Fullerton needs to find ways to compassionately enforce our anti-camping ordinances.

Ahmad Zahra: We created local and state partnerships to build three regional navigation centers including one in Fullerton, offering beds and services; cleared city encampments and working with Caltrans for access to underpasses; and created the HOPE center to provide mental health first responders. I’ll continue prioritizing effective and also preventative solutions.

Fullerton is understaffed—police, fire, Library, public works, and maintenance. How would you address that?

Tony Castro: Current Members of the Fullerton City Council have left us in a dilemma. Fullerton needs an Initiator leader that stands for the people. I refuse corporate donations for my campaign so I can be free to fight in the best interest for the people of Fullerton.

Oscar Valadez: The City Council must build a consensus on which staff hiring must be prioritized. Public safety is a high priority, but a consensus must be built with public input for all the positions. These investments into new staff hires must be sustainable. We cannot continue having a high turnover with city staff.

Ahmad Zahra: City services are staff driven so we need to prioritize investing in our staffing levels and retention. Cuts are no longer sustainable. This means focusing on our revenue short falls with stronger economic development, new revenue and grant sources, and a business development and marketing plan to attract outside dollars.

What needs to be done for the Council to function better?

Tony Castro: “When the people lead, the leaders will follow.” I refuse corporate donations for my campaign so I can be free to fight for the voters. Every member must be free from corporate influence in order for the council to function better.

Oscar Valadez: Public representatives must be reminded that they serve for the good of the residents. Council members must prioritize problem solving and focus on building and maintaining productive relationships based on trust. As a fresh voice, I’d focus on collaboration and remain grounded in serving, not myself, but our residents.

Ahmad Zahra: Improving council functionality stems from better engagement with the public we represent, inviting more community involvement and creating better transparency in the decision-making process. Budgeting must reflect the current needs in the community and that can only be achieved when we improve community communication and simplify access to public records.

Which is a higher priority for you—fixing infrastructure or fully staffing departments? Are you willing to cut one to pay for the other?

Tony Castro: My plans include improving infrastructure and finding a way to fully staff departments. I am not willing to cut one to pay for the other. I have progressive new ideas to bring new revenue for Fullerton.

Oscar Valadez: The highest priority for the City Council is to regain the public’s faith that their local government can be effective and efficient in providing services. For local governments to meet all the above challenges, council members must not lose our residents’ trust that they serve for the public good.

Ahmad Zahra: There needs to be a balance. One can’t come at the expense of the other. Staffing is needed to help with infrastructure projects, grants and planning. Poor staffing results in delays and poor project implementation. We must invest in economic development and public works to improve revenue and advancing projects.

Would you support an ordinance allowing cannabis dispensaries in Fullerton? What restrictions/limitations would be in that policy?

Tony Castro: Fullerton is a “General Law” city meaning that state law is the fundamental law of the city. A “Charter City” has more power over local affairs. I support California’s decision to decriminalize marijuana. All dispensaries must follow all state and local laws and stay away from schools and residential areas.

Oscar Valadez: No. Fullertonians don’t want cannabis dispensaries. Recent news articles have shown that legalization has brought more illegal marijuana, government corruption, crime and environment destruction. As public servants, we must listen to our residents.

Ahmad Zahra: The current ban has resulted in an intense, dangerous proliferation of illegal dispensaries with no accountability. We need regulations that protect children and consumers; limiting licenses to fully vetted, accountable operators with no more than 2 retail stores per district away from schools; and revenue invested in education and safety.

