Follow the Money Behind the Candidates

Fullerton City Council District 3
• Shana Charles Total raised: $ 22,311 (includes $1,000 loan to herself) 25 large contributions from Fullerton residents & $3,504. in smaller contributions of less than $100 each which are often local. Some noteable major contributions from: Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Workers. Local #105 $1,000, United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers #400, OC Employees Assoc PAC $1,000, Ken Morrison $600, NUHW Candidate Committee #1318200 $500, Build the Bench PAC $1,500
• Arnel Dino Total raised: $ 29,201 (includes $10,000 loan to self) 5 large contributions from Fullerton residents and $901 in smaller contributions of less than $100 each which are often local. Some noteable major contributions from: Fullerton Police Officers Assoc. PAC $4,900, Asian Pacific Islanders for Progress PAC $2,000, Orbis Capital Inc $1,900, Chad Wanke (Orbis Public Affairs) $2,000, John Saunders (Saunders Properties including Ranch La Paz) $1,200, Mario Marvin (Lounge Group) $500, Anthony Bushala $1,000, Oscar Valdez $250, Mark Pulido (Chief Staff Rep Lowenthal) $100, Tim Carpenter, VP Frontier Real Estate Investments $1,000, Peter Whittingham Public Affairs $300, Adel Hagekhailil Metropolitan Water District SoCal General Manager $250
• John Ybarra Did not file. If a candidate receives and spends less than $2,000, they are not required to file.
Fullerton City Council District 5
• Tony Castro Total raised: $1,432 from himself
• Oscar Valadez Total raised: $45,145 (includes $12,000 loan to himself) 13 large contributions from Fullerton residents and $1,631 in smaller contributions of less than $100 each which are often local. Some noteable major contributions from: Apartment Assoc. OC $2,000, Mario Valdez $2,000, George Bushala $4,900, Freydel Bushala $3,000, Mario Marvin (Lounge Group) $500, Jose Tagle $500, David Jerome Properties $500, SOCO Manor LLC $1,500, Fred Jung for Fullerton City Council $500, Fred Jung (Fullerton Junior All American $300, Edward Long (owner Tree Recycling) $2,000, Gilberto Vargas Tree Service $2,000 (8/25)
• Ahmad Zahra has raised $$72,074 as of Oct 27. Large contributions from 60 Fullerton residents and $3,012 in smaller contributions of less than $100 each which are often local. Some noteable major contributions from: 314 Action Victory Fund $2,000, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 582 PAC $1,000, Fullerton Police Officers Assoc. PAC $4,900, Jan Flory $760, National Union of Healthcare Workers $2,000, Building Stronger California SW Carpenters $4,000, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 324 $3,000, United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers $500, SoCal dison $2,000, Fullerton Firefighters Assoc. PAC $4,900, OC Employees Assoc. $2,900, Equity California PAC $500, Rubina Chaudhery $2,050, Mohammad Raghib $1,517, Andres Solis $627, NIMEH Inc $3,500, Kamal Zafer (Petrocal Fule Inc) $4,500, Lina Feeghali (Pacific Towing) $3,071, Helen Higgins $200, Jacob Yang (Asian American Advancing Justice) $250, Marianne McClanahan $150, Mohannad Malas (Daa Investment) $2,750, OC Elder Law $250, Planned Parenthood OC PAC $500, Harry Langenbachr $250, Aaron Thakur for Schoolboard $500, Vivian Jaramillo $300, Adan Ortega (OSG Consultant) $4,500, Patricia Somrs manager West Coast energy $500, Joseph Rosati (NightOwl) $200, James Ranii $609, Caroline Jones (CSUF) $2,217, Lupe Ramirez $10, Mark Shapiro $325, Ayesha Hussaini $450, Dr. Faisal Qazi $2,100, Ruthi Hanchett $100, Tom Carpenter $1,000, Joanne Fawley $100, Marcy Fry $278, Shana Charles $125, James Kwanglim Ko $500, Sheeza Zuberi $300, Tubular Specialties MFG $4,500, John Phelps $4,900, Republic Services $500
Fullerton School District
• Rudy Garcia Did not file. If a candidate receives and spends less than $2,000, they are not required to file.
• Ruthi Hanchett Total raised $28,647 (including a $1,967 loan from self), from 53 individuals. Some noteable major contributions from: Kimberly Yim, COO SOCO Group $100, Fullerton Elementary Teachers Assoc $5,000, Sharon Quirk-Silva $200, Blake Meza Dugandzic $500, Priscilla Meza Dugandzic $500, Women for American Values, $500, Paulette Chaffee. $100, Chris Heaton $100, Jamie. Jauch, PYLUSD principal $100, Karen Chang $150, CA Teachers Assoc $1000, Hilary Key, Owner Director, Art Steps $550, California Teachers Association $1,000
• Lisa Wozab Total raised $15,961 (including a $400 loan from self), Some noteable major contributions from: Janice Meyer $500, Shawn Steele, $467, Jeffrey Terry SVP HUB $1,934, John Seminara $467, Marsha Granese $1,869, Michael Sugarman $1,600, Leland Wilson $1,000, Cara Thompson $467, Freydel Bushala $200, Susan Hirsel $700, Lawrence Houser $450, Lincoln Club OC State PAC $1000, David Jerome (Realestate) $1000, Leesa Walker $200
Fullerton Joint Union High School District
•Lauren Klatzker Total raised $48,184. Some noteable major contributions from: Jamie Jauch, PYLUSD Principal $103, Fullerton Secondary Teachers Org PAC $38,000, Cut Ho, Analyst MeridianLink $2,000, DNOC $300, PACE CA School Employees. Assoc $1,400, Hillary Key, Art Step $517, Max Miller, IT. $517, Magdalena Villaba, teacher $518, Joanne Fawley, FJUHSD Boardmember $207, Chester Jeng, FJUHSD Boardmember $500, Women in Leadership Committee $500
•Matt Van Hook Total raised $5,164. Some noteable major contributions from: Shawn Steele $500, Christian Pop, JLL source director $1,000, Michael Sugarman $100, Matt Van Hook, Biola U $1,654, David Jerome (Realestate) $1500
For more on school board candidate campaign financial disclosures go to ocvote.gov or directly to public.netfile.com/pub2/?AID=coc
OC Board of Education District 4
• Paulette Chaffee Total raised $287,083 ($280,000 in loans to herself) Building Stronger Ca (SW. Regional Carpenters) $500 (6/7) PACE CA School Employees Assoc $1,900 (6/2) United Domestic Workers Of America $500 (6/2) Ronald Kolar (L’Abril Management) $600 (5/24)
• Tim Shaw Total raised $274,187 (includes $45,000 loan from Mark Bucher) Fieldistead & Co, /Howard Ahmanson $10,000 (6/4) PJ Podlich $1,500 (6/2) Mary Alice Hatch $9,000 (5/28) Michael Harrah $10,500 (5/27) Michael Harrah non-monetary $10,500 (5/25) Citizens for Arts & Innovation #1429925 $5,000 (5/25) Lincoln Club OC State PAC $33,300 (5/23) Red Rock Group Inc. Non-monetary $5,410 (5/22) OC Charter Advocates for Greater Public Schools #1384538. $10,000 (5/20) California Action – Mark Bucher $20,000 (5/19) Family Action PAC #1225424 $14,500. (5/16) Gregory Stapley, Caretrust Reit Inc $7,500 (4/22) CA Real Estate PAC CREPAC #89106 $20,000 (4/15) Charter Public Schools PAC #1302433 $50,000 (5/20) $25,000 (4/15) Mark Bucher $25,000 (3/27) Andrew Horowitz $5,000 (3/9)
