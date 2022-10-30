Thank you Jesse La Tour!

The Observer would like to thank Jesse La Tour, who has volunteered his time and energy as editor of the paper. His invaluable insights and corrections have made the paper better.

Sadly, he has resigned from his role as editor, but hopefuly he will write his wonderful history of Fullerton articles for the Observer in the near future.

Thank you, Jesse, for your service to the Fullerton community and best wishes

From all the Observer volunteers.

