Alexis Monsanto: a creative genius and a runway visionaire

Alexis Monsanto is an artist and artisan. He enjoys being a mentor to the new generation of fashion designers. He is a member of the Advisory Board of Fullerton Community College, and holds special lectures at California State University, Dominguez Hills and Santa Monica College Fashion Department.

This year, Alexis Monsanto Atelier presented his Spring-Summer ’23 on the runways of the Art Hearts Fashion both in NY Fashion Week & LA Fashion Week.

The collection has French vibes that are elegant, glamorous, and classy. You can see the pure beauty and style throughout the collection. He is inspired by Hepburn in her classic movies like Roman Holiday, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and Sabrina. The

style lines & designs are timeless, classic, and elegant with an old Hollywood touch.

The models wearing exquisite dresses walk down the runway with looks that accentuate each woman’s body. They are tailor-made and fitted with precision cuts that flow gently like a butterfly transformed into a powerful goddess. The pastel colors are reminiscent of French macaroons. They are bite-sized delicate flavors and entice you to try them. They are for sophisticated people who know what they want.

His designs are fashion-forward and bring sustainability to his masterful craftsmanship, hand-crafted to create art and storytelling at its finest. His fashion also reflects the works of Dali, Picasso, Monet, and Renoir.

His humble beginnings of childhood in the Philippines have given him inspiration for his designs. Alexis’ creative influences are drawn from the colorful streets of his homeland, the Province of Misamis Occidental in Mindanao, Philippines. It’s a mixture of Spanish culture melded with the dreams of Hollywood glamour. The Heritage Town of Jimenez in his hometown reminded him of his love of the ocean. Alexis learned in grade school how to sew different stitches and put buttons on his shirts. When he was 15 years old, his family had a summer vacation trip in Manila, where he saw his first fashion show at the Harrison Plaza.

“It was Rusty Lopez jeans, and I said to myself, “This looks amazing; I can do this too!”

From then on, he started to develop his taste, sense of style, and color coordination skills. After graduating pre-med in college, later on, he attended Fashion Design at Otis School of Art and pursued his MFA. He then worked in several manufacturers in Los Angeles before venturing on his own and opening his atelier in the fashionable district of Melrose Avenue 14 years ago.

His legacy is to leave beauty behind wherever he goes, and he is loved by many. www.alexismonsanto.com

Photography by Joe Garcia (joegarph@gmail.com)

