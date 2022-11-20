Fullerton School District Speech & Debate Students receive recognition and trophies.

List of Speech & Debate winners 2022
from Fullerton School District.
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva’s office will also be sending certificates for each student.
Alexis Hernandez
Ella Kim
Sera Yu
Sophia Gentile
Reva Sobti
Maria Lorraine Mercurio
Molly Cooper
Costa Gomez Bueno
Lilyanna Hoffman
Zoe Karaya
Audrey Ninofranco
Annette Lee
Claire Yoo
Janis Kim
Kaitlyn Choi
Shriya Gandhi
Aimee Rivera
Audrey Lee
Cameron Kim
Hailey Yoo
Jane Kwak
Lily Kim
Mahathi Prabhu
Yaretzy Martinez
Yena Oh
Aashna Dialani
Emily Bleker
Hannah Oh
Natalie Hong
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but subscriptions keep us printing, distributing, and posting the paper. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Community Voices, Education, Local News
Leave a Reply