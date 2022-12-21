DUI Suspect Crashes Car into Barranca

Captain Jon Radus confirmed that police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Pomona and Union at 2:15am on Dec 17 on a report that a car had crashed and flipped upside down into the flood control channel. The 23-year-old driver of the 2013 Dodge Dart was lifted out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was charged with DUI and released. The passenger was not injured and climbed out of the vehicle herself.
