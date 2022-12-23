Mustard Market’s 3rd Annual Holiday Makers’ Market is a Success

Mustard Market, a non-profit thrift store just south of downtown Fullerton, held its third annual Holiday Makers’ Market, hosting a wide variety of handmade crafts by local artisans on December 10th. On a beautiful day in the sunlit courtyard of the Market, ceramicists, candle makers, local bakers, chefs, and other crafts persons shared their wares with appreciative holiday shoppers.

Inside the market, holiday shoppers found holiday decorations and gifts alongside clothing and personal apparel. Mustard Market’s Holiday Makers’ Market began on the cusp of the Covid pandemic in 2020 when the Jamiesons invited local crafts persons seeking an outlet for their work to participate. Since then, it has grown as a venue for small business people.

Mustard Market, owned by Doneanne and James Jamieson, provides a flow-through venue for churches and other non-profits for people donating goods they no longer need. By partnering with other non-profits, the Jamiesons have been able to raise funds for charitable causes. One of their partners, Deed in Truth, helps people getting started in the workplace by providing clothing and other goods carried in the store.

Mustard Market, 415 S Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832 • (714) 400-9059

From left to right above :Co-owner Doneanne Jamieson and Sarah Jones shares Lollie & Louise’s Candles & Crafts. Below: Horizon Ceramics’ owner and artist Allie Encarnacion displays her handmade pottery and Sweet Cheeks Eats’ owner Elizabeth Quiroz shares her pastries during the Holiday Market.

