The Congressional App Challenge Award Ceremony was held on Dec. 9 at Fullerton College. While the FSD students did not walk away with the Grand Prize, they walked away with smiles, a great sense of pride, and some amazing accomplishments.

The Parks Junior High Team walked away with the top honors for 7th and 8th grade students submissions. The Fisler School team were runners up for 6th Grade submissions.

Among other school submissions: The Squeaky Clean App from Acacia School placed 1st in Originality; “Be Healthy” from Fisler School placed in Visual Design. “Calmness” from Fisler School placed 1st in user Functionality; as well as E-draw placed 1st in Coding.

Additional schools participating and receiving recognition included Maple, Beechwood, Laguna Road; Hermosa Drive; Richman; Pacific Drive; Orangethorpe, and Nicolas Junior High School.

