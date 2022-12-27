Getting Ready for the New Year

Fullerton School District (FSD) is closer to kicking off the New Year. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, FSD welcomed its newest Board of Trustee, Ruthi Hanchett, established the Board of Trustees organizational structure and approved meeting dates for the new year.

Trustee Hanchett replaces Janny Meyer in Trustee Area 4. Janny Meyer, a longtime Fullerton resident, FSD teacher, and FSD Board Trustee did not run for re-election. Trustee Hanchett is originally from Oregon but moved to Fullerton in 2012 and lives in the community with her husband and two children. She has over twenty years experience as an advocate for children as well as a volunteer in FSD schools.

Along with welcoming Trustee Hanchett, the Board of Trustees also approved Trustee Aaruni Thakur as Board President, Trustee Leonel Talavera as Board Vice President, Trustee Hilda Sugarman as Board Clerk, Trustees Beverly Berryman and Hanchett will serve as members, and Superintendent Dr. Bob Pletka will continue to serve as the Board Secretary.

In addition to the Board of Trustees organizational changes, the meeting dates for 2023 were approved.

The dates for the upcoming year are:

January 17, 2023

January 31, 2023 (Special Board Meeting – Goals)

February 16, 2023 (Special Board Meeting – Study Session–Procedures/Protocols)

February 21, 2023

March 14, 2023

April 18, 2023

May 16, 2023

June 13, 2023

June 20, 2023

July 25, 2023

August 15, 2023

August 22, 2023 (Special Board Meeting, Superintendent Evaluation)

September 12, 2023

October 17, 2023

November 14, 2023

December 12, 2023

