City Council December 20 Meeting: Closed Session Agenda

The closed session agenda disclosed four conferences that were talked about in the 4:00 PM meeting.

First, the Council met with Eddie Manfro and Jay Trinnaman to discuss the “parameters of authority for negotiating salaries, benefits and working conditions” for the Fullerton Firefighters’ Association and Fullerton Fire Management Association.

Second, they met with legal counsel to discuss the case ‘Californians for Homeownership v. City of Fullerton (OCSC Case # 30-2022-01281840).

Third, the City Manager Eric Levitt and Deputy City Manager Daisy Perez negotiated the price and terms of the property concerning the right of way adjacent to 1747 Commonwealth Ave with Grace Ministries International (GMI). GMI purchased a separate adjacent parcel from the City several years ago to serve as parking for their streamlined modern art deco office, a designated local landmark built by Hunt Foods owner Norton Simon.

Jane Reifer, chair of the local Heritage Trees Committee, commented that this property is likely slated for more parking and further tree removals. She stated that this was one of the few areas of public open space left in south Fullerton and suggested preserving the several native coast live oaks and other mature trees that serve to soften the urban “hardscape” in that area.

Many of the trees were planted at the same time as the Hunt Center’s landscaping at the property directly south, which is on the National Historic Register and includes the Hunt Library, the former Hunt Food Industries headquarters, and landscaping. She pointed out that the City is not allowed to sell surplus land without going through the Surplus Land Act which allows spaces to be designated as open space or affordable housing.

Lastly, City Manager Eric. J. Levitt negotiated the price and terms of 2701 Nutwood Avenue with the State of California through the Trustees of the California State University, Marriott.

Related