City Council December 20 Meeting: Other agenda items

Boxing Class at the Maple Neighborhood Center?

A resolution was passed unanimously directing Parks and Recreation to schedule a public meeting in order to discuss the use of the Maple Neighborhood Center.

The public showed interest in creating a boxing program for the neighborhood youth to steer them away from violence, drugs, and gang behavior. They advocated for the boxing program as boxing promotes team building and the program will connect youth to resources.

A timeline for the talks was clarified: the meeting will be held soon after returning from the holidays and this item will be brought back to the second meeting of the Council in 2023 (Tuesday, Jan 17).

Vacating Sewer Easement Approved

The City approved vacating a sewer easement but securing a larger than previously considered water well easement at the new Goodman Logistics Center at the former Kimberly-Clark site.

