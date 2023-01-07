City Council December 20 Meeting: Preserving Our History at 330 West Whiting Avenue

The resolution to allow the owner of 330 W Whiting Avenue to enter a contract with the City was passed unanimously. The Mills Act (adopted by the City in 2020) allows owners of historic homes in Fullerton to receive a property tax reduction in exchange for preserving the historic property. Since the act’s passing, this is the second request for the preservation of a home, and it passed with great support from councilmembers, Fullerton Heritage, and the owner, to honor the history of Fullerton.

