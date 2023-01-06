Fullerton Police Department arrested suspect for attempting to illicit sex from a minor

Fullerton Police Detectives arrested John Gradney, a 57-year-old male resident of Fullerton, for contact with a minor with the intent to have sex and sending harmful matter to seduce a minor.

A search warrant was also served at Gradney’s residence to search for further evidence of the crime(s), on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 11:34am.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of W Orangethorpe Ave regarding an adult male who had confronted another adult male that was suspected of contacting a 14-year-old child for the purposes of conducting sexual acts, and sending lewd photographs.

During the initial investigation on Monday, December 26, 2022, officers identified John Gradney as the subject who had possibly engaged in the inappropriate exchange of messages with a minor. At the time of the initial investigation, officers did not have sufficient evidence to make an arrest, but were told of possible additional evidence that could be provided to law enforcement at a later time.

Detectives followed up with the original reporting party and they were able to obtain the remaining evidence needed to secure an arrest. Gradney was transported to the Fullerton City Jail where he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Detectives believe it is possible there are potential victims from other crimes that Gradney may have committed who have yet to come forward. Anyone with further information, or anyone who may have been a prior victim of Gradney in the past, is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Detective Eric Garcia at (714) 738-6759.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or you can visit their website at https://occrimestoppers.org/

