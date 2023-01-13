City Council Meeting REGULAR BUSINESS (Item 15 – 16) January 17, 2023

15. PARTNERSHIP WITH COUNTY OF ORANGE TO ESTABLISH A TEMPORARY COLD WEATHER HOMELESS SHELTER AT INDEPENDENCE PARK GYMNASIUM

The County of Orange Executive Office seeks a partnership City of Fullerton to establish a temporary cold weather homeless shelter at the Independence Park gymnasium building . The County and the City of Fullerton had previously partnered on a similar temporary shelter at this location during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommendation:

Authorize City Manager, or designee, to negotiate with the County of Orange to establish a temporary homeless shelter at the Independence Park gymnasium building and execute and administer agreements and related documents, in a form approved by the City Attorney.

The Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 5pm. Upcoming agenda information and streaming video of meetings are available at http://www.cityoffullerton.com City Hall is located at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton Contact Council at (714) 738-6311 or council@cityoffullerton.com

Related