Maple Neighborhood Center Operations Choices Presentation at January 17 City Council Meeting

16. MAPLE NEIGHBORHOOD CENTER OPERATIONS

City Council directed staff to hold a community meeting at Lemon Park to gather input from the community on what programs and services they would like to see offered at the Maple Neighborhood Center at the December 20, 2022 Council Meeting. Staff held a community meeting on January 11, 2023 at Lemon Park.

Recommendation:

Option 1. Authorize City Manager, or designee, to negotiate a lease agreement with the YMCA of Orange County to operate the Maple Neighborhood Center and provide neighborhood services and an after-hours private rental program using City Council-approved policies and fees and execute and administer agreements and related documents, in a form approved by the City Attorney.

Or choose an alternative option:

Option 2: Direct the Parks and Recreation Department to operate the Maple Neighborhood Center solely as a private rental facility. Approve an additional $114,790 appropriation in the Parks and Recreation Department operating budget for the remaining seven months of FY 2022-23 and approve transferring $60,910 of the appropriations from the General Fund and $53,880 from rental revenue.

Option 3: Direct the Parks and Recreation Department to operate the Maple Neighborhood Center as a private rental facility and provide a youth program. Approve an additional $197,950 appropriation in the Parks and Recreation Department operating budget for the remaining seven months of FY 2022-23 and approve transferring $144,170 of the appropriations from the General Fund and $58,880 from rental revenue.

The Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 5pm. Upcoming agenda information and streaming video of meetings are available at http://www.cityoffullerton.com City Hall is located at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton Contact Council at (714) 738-6311 or council@cityoffullerton.com

Related