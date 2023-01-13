PUBLIC HEARINGS January 17, 2023

PUBLIC HEARINGS (Item 14)

Pursuant to California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge a City Council / Successor Agency decision in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Fullerton at, or prior to, the public hearing.

14. FREEWAY-ORIENTED ELECTRONIC BILLBOARD AT 1604 SOUTH HARBOR BLVD CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

Planning Commission recommendation to approve a Conditional Use Permit and Development Agreement to allow a freeway-oriented electronic billboard facing the 91 Freeway at 1604 South Harbor Boulevard.

Recommendation:

1. Adopt Resolution No. 2023-XXX.

RESOLUTION NO. 2023-XXX – A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT FOR A FREEWAY-ORIENTED ELECTRONIC BILLBOARD ON PROPERTY ZONED GENERAL COMMERCIAL (G-C) AT 1604 SOUTH HARBOR BOULEVARD

2. Introduce Ordinance XXXX for first reading by title only and waive further reading of the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. XXXX – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR A FREEWAY-ORIENTED ELECTRONIC BILLBOARD TO PROVIDE THE PROJECT APPLICANT AND THE CITY OF FULLERTON CERTAIN ASSURANCES WITH RESPECT TO PROJECT APPROVALS AND OBLIGATIONS

