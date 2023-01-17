Share Your News with the Fullerton Observer

WHAT TO SEND?
- Local stories — people, places and events — that are unique to Fullerton.
- Club news about meetings, activities, special events and election of officers sponsored by civic, service, fraternal and social organizations.
- Business news of new enterprises in town, promotions, news employees, changes in hours, services and products.
- Church news and news of related organizations.
- School news of student activities, parent-teacher group meetings, school concerts, plays and other events like college honors, graduations, athletics and plays.
- Sports news about games in Fullerton, Fullerton team registrations, tournaments and other activities.
- Programs at parks and libraries, along with other facilities available to the public.
- Entertainment venues, special events, family activities and other amusements — that are unique to Fullerton.
WHERE TO SEND? contact@fullertonobserver.com
WRITING A NEWS RELEASE
- All news releases should contain the organization’s name and address, along with the name and daytime phone number of the individual to be contacted in case more information is needed.
- Consider sending an electronic press release via email. Paste the text into the message field rather than sending an attachment that may not be compatible with the programs in use at the Fullerton Observer.
- Be concise. News releases, as a rule, should not be longer than 500 words.
- Be aware of submission deadlines. Most publications like material at least two weeks before the event. It can never get there too early.
CONSIDER SUPPORTING THE FULLERTON OBSERVER
- Subscriptions and advertising keep us publishing print and digital media. The volunteers do it because they love Fullerton and want it to be a strong and thriving community. Subscribe Today
- The Fullerton Observer is a volunteer and community written newspaper that needs your support to continue printing, distributing, and publishing online. We reach 10,000 households through our printed newspaper and 69,000 people through our website. There is no paywall and you can pick it up for free at over 25 locations. Advertise Today
- Consider being a volunteer. There is more than just writing that keeps the Fullerton Observer going. Graphics, layout, proofreading, copy editing, fact checking, accounting, and more. Just a few hours a week can make a difference. Volunteer Today
ABOUT THE FULLERTON OBSERVER
- The Fullerton Observer community newspaper, founded by Ralph and Natalie Kennedy, Roy and Irene Kobayashi, Barbara Johnson, and other friends in 1978, is staffed by local volunteers who create, publish, and distribute the paper throughout our community.
- This venture is a not-for-profit one. Revenues are plowed back into maintaining and improving our independent, non-partisan, non-sectarian community newspaper.
- Our purpose is to inform Fullerton residents about political, economic, and social forces which impact their lives. We hope that this knowledge can empower residents to participate in constructive ways to hold these public and private entities accountable, so they serve Fullerton in lawful, transparent, and socially responsible ways. We seek to promote a sense of community and an appreciation for the values of diversity with which our country is so blessed.
