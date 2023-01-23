There have been a number of stories in the news about Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) lately and we want to provide some context for those of you following our mission to bring renewable energy to Orange County communities for a healthier more resilient future.

More than a year ago, member cities of Buena Park, Fullerton, Huntington Beach and Irvine took bold steps to bring community choice energy to their businesses and residents by joining OCPA. In April, businesses in these four cities began receiving renewable energy through OCPA, rather than Southern California Edison (SCE) – and in October, residential service began. The County of Orange also joined OCPA a bit later and residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of the county were slated to become OCPA customers at the end of 2023. By joining OCPA, the County of Orange was set to bring renewable energy choice, competition, and local control to its constituents for the first time in its history.

In December, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to take steps to withdraw from OCPA. We are disappointed in this action which takes away energy provider choice from residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas of the County. OCPA’s renewable energy plans result in the equivalent of removing 200,000 cars off the road every year. Withdrawing from OCPA removes consumer choice and market competition, adds dirty power to the energy grid, raises rates, and creates an unnecessary liability for the County.

Today, nearly 250,000 OCPA customers are taking advantage of community choice energy to bring more clean energy into our communities through OCPA. Prior to OCPA, residents and businesses in Orange County did not have a choice of who their energy provider was. As an independent, locally-controlled, not-for-profit community choice energy provider, OCPA offers customers cleaner energy at competitive rates and a more sustainable environment for generations to come. OCPA is financially stable and delivering on its clean energy goals. Beginning in January 2023, OCPA customers can choose our 38% Basic Choice plan and pay less than if they remained with SCE.

Existing OCPA customers also always have the opportunity to move between the three renewable energy plans offered by OCPA. The rate comparison calculator at ocpower.org will be updated in January for those interested in comparing their existing energy bills against the new lower rate structure.

