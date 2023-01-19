Mayor Fred Jung to speak on challenges facing the city in 2023 on January 19 at 7pm

The Fullerton Host Lions invite you to a talk by Mayor Fred Jung, on Thursday, January 19, 7:00pm at the Sizzlers restaurant (1401 N. Harbor). A unique opportunity to hear our Mayor report on events that occurred on his watch last year and the challenges facing city in 2023, and to ask him whatever questions you may have.

The event is FREE; just walk in and have a seat. Please invite any friends who might be interested in the Mayor’s talk. You can show your appreciation to Sizzler’s management for making their meeting room available for free. If you do, I recommend the salad bar (best deal in town!), or order one of their entrees alongside.

We hope to see you there!

Pete Baron

Fullerton Host Lions

