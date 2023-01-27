CSUF President Announces Retirement

CSU CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE STATEMENT ON PENDING RETIREMENT OF CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, FULLERTON PRESIDENT FRAMROZE VIRJEE

On January 23, 2023, CSUF President Framroze Virjee announced that he would retire from his role on July 31, 2023.

An interim president will be appointed to lead the university, and the CSU will launch a national search to identify Virjee’s successor. Under university policy, the chair of the CSU Board of Trustees, Wenda Fong and Interim Chancellor Jolene Koester will select a committee comprised of campus and community stakeholders who will be publicly announced at a later date. Thereafter, campus and community input will be sought in an open forum held on the CSUF campus.

“While president of California State University, Fullerton (CSUF) and throughout his service as general counsel for the California State University (CSU), Fram Virjee has been the epitome of a servant leader, displaying an infectious passion to improve opportunities for students,” said Koester, CSU Chancellor’s office.

“An extraordinarily successful attorney, Fram came to the position of university president in 2018 from a nontraditional background, but as both an immigrant and a first-generation college graduate, he strongly identified with the CSU mission. Throughout his presidency, he has been laser-focused on expanding access and success for students from all backgrounds.”

“Today, CSUF has the largest enrollment of any university in the CSU system, serving nearly 40,000 students. More importantly, those students are earning degrees like never before, with the university boasting all-time high graduation rates across multiple measures.”

“Significantly, many of these graduates are women or people of color. Cal State Fullerton confers more baccalaureate degrees on women or Latinx students than any other institution in California.”

“We are forever thankful for Fram’s dedication, leadership and remarkable contributions to the CSU.”

