Turf Replacement

The intent of the Turf Replacement program is to have homeowners remove their existing grass and to replace it with organic, drought tolerant landscaping. Please note, synthetic turf is not an approved conversion option for this program. Following the success of other incentive programs focusing on landscaping and turf grass removal, the Turf Replacement program aims to combine turf removal, irrigation modification and rainwater retention or filtration to support reuse or soil absorption of rainwater. Every turf replacement project will include:

3 plants per 100 square feet of area transformed

A stormwater retention feature

No hardscape within the transformed area, except permeable hardscape

Replacement or modification of overhead spray sprinklers

The Turf Replacement Program takes a multi-pronged approach to maximize water utilization and conservation. Removing turf grass is one of the most water conscious adjustments a homeowner can make to reduce their water usage and associated costs. Converting irrigation systems to drip, hand-watering or installing water efficient micro-spray systems or rotating nozzles ensures that landscape watering is as efficient as possible. Finally, the addition of a sustainable approach in the new landscape works to reduce or prevent wasteful runoff through the use of a rainwater capture or filtration system.

General Information

The Turf Replacement program is a two-part application process. In order to receive a rebate, you must apply to reserve rebate funds prior to starting your project. After the reservation, you will have 180 days to complete the project and submit your request for a rebate. Metropolitan Water District is offering a rebate of $2.00 per square foot up to 5,000 square feet of converted yard per year. Your water agency may offer an additional rebate incentive. Rebate amounts are subject to change at any time and are based on availability at the time of application approval. To verify the full incentive offered for your area, please visit estimate my rebate. Additional information on this requirement can be found in the Terms and Conditions.

Please read the Terms and Conditions and the Frequently Asked Questions thoroughly before applying for your rebate. These pages will help you navigate the application and understand the information and materials you will need to provide as part of the application process.

Depending on the conversion methods used in your Turf Replacement project, you may be eligible for additional rebates on devices such as weather based irrigation controllers, soil moisture sensors, rotating nozzles, rain barrels or cisterns. For information on available outdoor device rebates, please visit the outdoor device page.

How Do I Apply?

Click Here to Learn How to Apply for Your Turf Replacement Rebate