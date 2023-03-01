Happening in March

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Free Guest Speaker Event
WHO: FULLERTON CITY MANAGER ERIC LEVITT
WHAT: GUEST SPEAKER HOSTED BY THE LIONS CLUB OF FULLERTON
WHEN: THURSDAY, MARCH 16 AT 7 PM
WHERE: SIZZLER, 1401 N HARBOR BLVD, FULLERTON, CA
On a Mission to Serve
Join the Orange County District 4 Financial Literacy Forum hosted by Orange County Fourth District Supervisor Doug Chaffee in partnership with California State University, Fullerton on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Hall – Ehlers Event Center 8150 Knott Ave. Buena Park, CA 90620.
Participants will discuss topics and engage in hands-on activities such as how to build your credit score, mortgage and financing, investment basics, and more!
** Registration is limited to 30 participants per session.
To RSVP, please visit District4-FinancialLiteracy_BuenaPark.eventbrite.com.
The Forum will be hosted in identical sessions throughout various cities in the Fourth District. If you miss this session, please save the date for our future sessions on:
If you are in need of translation services for the event or if you have any questions, please email D4.FinancialLiteracy@ocgov.com.
