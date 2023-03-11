Fullerton College’s French Film Festival is back for 12th year

Fullerton again becomes the “Paris of Orange County,” featuring three nights of recent French film releases to delight enthusiasts of all ages. This year’s screenings will be held at the Campus Theatre on three evenings: March 27th, 28th, and 29th. A cultural hour featuring complimentary food, music, dance, and art starts at 6:30 pm in the patio area outside the box office, and all films begin at 7:30 pm.

The French Film Festival began in 2010 as a unique educational opportunity sponsored by the Tournées Film Festival through the French American Cultural Exchange and the Fullerton College Humanities Division’s hard-working staff and faculty. It has since grown into a popular cultural celebration of French life right here in Orange County. This year, the Fullerton College French Club was privileged to receive the France on Campus award from the French Embassy for the pre-screening cultural event on all three nights of the festival.

Visitors will be greeted by the friendly faces of Fullerton College students and members of the French club, who have created a dynamic cultural scene that will entertain visitors the hour before each evening’s screening. Free food samples from local restaurants will be served, such as Crêpes Bonaparte, Crêpes de Paris, Bourbon Street Bar and Grill, Roscoe’s Famous Deli, Rutabegorz, and our newest addition Fraise Café. Additional sponsors include Vista Higher Learning and the International School of Orange County. Attendees will enjoy an eclectic Paris street scene that comes to life, featuring musicians, dancers, street performers, artists, and Parisian monuments created by Sonora High School students guided by Karen McClung.

Our chosen films will be introduced by Fullerton College French Club students and range from action-packed mysteries to heartwarming dramas, so there is something for everyone this year:

Monday, March 27, 2023: Boite Noire/Blackbox

A young and talented black box analyst is on a mission to find the reason behind the deadly crash of a brand-new aircraft. Yet, when the case is closed by authorities, he cannot help but sense there is something wrong with the evidence. (2021) Rated PG

Tuesday, March 28, 2023: Eiffel

The movie revolves around Eiffel as he finishes his collaboration on the Statue of Liberty and is pressured by the French government to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair. Everything changes when he crosses paths with a mysterious woman from his past. (2021) Rated R

Wednesday, March 29, 2023: Hawa

Young Hawa lives alone with her dying grandmother. When she learns that Michelle Obama is visiting Paris, Hawa has the crazy idea of being adopted by the former first lady, whom she admires more than anything. (2022) Rated PG13

All films are subtitled in English. For further information, visit the French Film Festival website: humanities.fullcoll.edu/foreign-languages/french-film-festival/

Parking will be free on the 3rd and 4th floors of the parking structure on Fullerton College Drive.

Tickets can be purchased starting March 1st through the Eventbrite link: fcfrenchfilmfest2023.eventbrite.com or at the Campus Theater box office. The box office is open 9:30 am-3:30 pm Monday-Friday and opens at 6:15 pm on the night of each show. Prices are $10 for the general public and $7 for students.

